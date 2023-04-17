From Fred Itua, Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), No Excuses 2023 Nigerians, has written to the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to among other things, constitute his Federal Cabinet as soon as he takes office on May 29.

Convener of the movement Tom Obulu, in the letter made available to Daily Sun, also urged Tinubu to come up with practical measures that will drastically reduce the cost of living in Nigeria.

According to Obulu, Tinubu has been preparing for over 30 years to become Nigeria’s president and must therefore live up to expectations.

“As someone who has prepared for over 30 years to ascending this position, we expect that your cabinet should be announced immediately upon your inauguration so that the citizens will not feel shortchanged again,” he noted.

He urged the incoming president to use local indices to measure the growth of the economy, adding that “Our economy indicator is garri, not IMF or World Bank data; we therefore hope that within your 100 days in office, the prices of a ‘mudu’ of garri will reduce drastically, if this is done, the citizens will be jubilating that the economy is bouncing back for good.

“We crave for a government of national competence; so much so that corruption should be bided goodbye so that there will be competence extravaganza any where you go.

“Insecurity must be thrashed to the dustbins of history. Petrol, petrol or darling petrol of the citizens, do not go the ways of other previous governments, telling Nigerians that fuel sells for higher price in the USA, their citizens can afford it, use your legendary tested strategies to make sure that the poorest motorists can afford it in Nigeria.”

He said the ‘No Excuses 2023 Nigerians’ projects ran a voluntary campaign endorsed and endorsed Tinubu as a development politician of our time.