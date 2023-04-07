From Fred Itua, Abuja

Nigeria Civil Society Central Coordinating Council, has demanded for the recall of Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Sylvia Agu the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over alleged plans to rob the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ideato North and Accord Party in Ideato South of their victory at the just concluded state assembly elections in Imo State.

The group in a statement by its coordinator, Obed Agu, said its shameful that INEC conducted elections in both local government areas and PDP and Accord Party scored highest votes, but its leadership has not allowed the winners of the election to be declared, “but rather those who lost and ran away with the declaration sheet, claiming to have won now want to have their way.”

According to Agu, ward by ward results for Ideato North House of Assembly election declared by INEC at the polling units and uploaded into the INEC server, has PDP candidate Kanayo Nwankwo as winner.

“But some impostors made an illegal, criminal announcement that APC is now the winner,” the statement read.

Agu also said for Ideato South, ward by ward results declared by INEC showed that Accord Party candidate, Vitalis Azodo won.

While insisting that INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu owes Nigeria a duty to immediately recall the Imo REC from Owerri and send an independent team of INEC senior staff to resolve the issue, he added that the time for electoral body to act is now as Ideato North, South is a test case.

The statement reads: “From the results sheets uploaded on INEC server www.inecelectionresults.ng for Ideato North, APC scored 3,969, Labour Party 2079 and PDP 5,018. For Ideato South Accord Party scored 3989, APC 3053, LP 2471 and PDP 1180. It’s shameful that INEC conducted election in both local government areas and PDP and Accord Party scored highest votes, results was announced at the polling units apart from Ndimoke Ward in Ideato North where election didn’t hold because of insecurity and Ugbelle ward in Ideato South where INEC staff was kidnapped.

“All results were uploaded on the INEC IREV platform but the electoral body has not allowed the winners to be declared but rather those who lost and ran away with the declaration sheet, claiming to have won now want to have their way. How can inec justify clear victory that’s evidence by BVAS accreditation and IREV uploaded results and still the issues have not been resolved. The REC should be recalled for her criminal involvement and obstruction of credible elections. This is the only way to prove the headquarters is not part of the shameful electoral outing in Imo State.”