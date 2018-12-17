Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Community and Social Development Project (CSDP), in Taraba State, on Monday, commenced the disbursement of over N96 million to communities across three local government areas in the state for execution of various community projects.

Governor Darius Ishaku, who presented the cheques to the benefiting communities, urged the beneficiaries to utilise the funds for the purpose for which they are meant to bring about development in their various communities.

Governor Ishaku said that the state government, through the CSDP has carried out various projects across several communities in the state and these have helped to rescue the people of these places from different forms of hardships.

READ ALSO: Enugu gov. presents N109b budget proposal for 2019

He said that the CSDP which aims to “reach the unreachable communities with government presence, reflects the administration’s development philosophy of bottom to top rather than the top to bottom approach that has consistently failed to deliver the desired objectives”.

Mr Irmiya Danjuma, General Manager of CSDP in Taraba State earlier disclosed that the eleven group projects are to cut across Gassol, Gashaka, Takum and Yorro local government areas of the state.

Danjuma commended the state government for timely payment of its counterparts funding for the execution of CSDP projects in the state, and said that the level of success recorded by the CSDP in the state was commendable.

He urged communities to take charge of projects in their domain by keeping a close eye on them to forestall vandals from destroying the projects.