By Omoniyi Salaudeen

Ahead of May 29 handover, the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinunu, has been enjoined to ensure equity, fairness, and inclusiveness in running the affairs of the country so as not to disappoint Nigerians who voted for him.

The Supreme Head of the Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, His Most Eminence Dr. Solomon Adegboyega Alao, gave the charge in a released statement issued in Lagos yesterday.

The clergyman urged the incoming president not to adopt a winner-takes-all attitude to governance but to form a government of national unity and inclusivity.

This, he said, had become imperative to allay the fears of a one-sided religion leaning in his administration, adding that necessary measures must be put in place to ensure that credible and God-fearing Christians were assigned the pride of place under the new government.

The statement reads in part: “The incoming president is a man known for his immense wealth of experience in governance which he displayed while he was governor in Lagos State.

“It is up to him now to bring that experience to bear in the governance of the country now that he is at the centre.

“The new President must constitute an all-inclusive government, bearing in mind the diverse geographical, religious, and ethnic balancing of the country.

He should also do far more in addressing the problem of insecurity and corruption which have refused to go away from our land.”

Dr. Alao reminded the president-elect of the urgent need to address the infrastructural decay, especially roads, power, healthcare, and education, among others.

This is even as he urged the new government to ensure religious balance in the election of the principal officers of the National Assembly to give everybody a true sense of belonging.

“The incoming president must see to it that allocation of critical offices in his government is done with equity and fairness. He must ensure that all sections of the country are brought to the table from the North, East, South, and West, Christians and Muslims, to jointly address the multifarious challenges confronting the country,” he added.