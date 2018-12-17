Alan Paton wrote his famous “Cry, the Beloved Country” in 1948. In the novel, he chronicled the social inequalities and dichotomies that gave rise to apartheid in South Africa then. But it was as if he had the South-East people of Nigeria in mind. Today, like in Paton’s country of 1948, the cup of discrimination against Nigeria’s South-East region is full. The worst is that the more the people of the zone agitate for a change of the situation, the more the problem festers.

Last week, the Senate suspended the confirmation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s four nominees for the board of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after a rowdy session. Among the nominees, there was nobody from the South-East and the South-South zones. They were Ndasule Moses (North-Central), Lawan Mamman (North-East), Galadanci Imam Najip (North-West) and Adeleke Adebayo Rafiu (South-West). Besides, the Acting Chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu, is from the North-East while the recently confirmed secretary, Olanipekun Olukoyede, is from the South-West.

The confirmation almost went through but for Senator Victor Umeh who represents Anambra Central Senatorial District in the Senate. He pointed out the grave error and demanded that the two regions be included in the list.

This exclusion trend has been consistent. One, no South-East person, for instance, is found worthy to head any security outfit in this country currently. Do we talk of the army, navy, air force, police, immigration, customs and so on?

Just consider this: Minister of Defence, Mansur Mohammed Dan Ali (North); Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai (North); Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar (North); National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno (North); EFCC chairman, Magu (North); Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris (North); Director-General, State Security Service, Yusuf Magaji Bichi (North); Controller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali (North); Comptroller-General of Nigerian Immigration, Mohammed Babandede (North); and Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdullahi Muhammadu (North). Only the Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olonishakin (South-West) and Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (South-South) are from the South.

Any time some South-East youths make some civilian noise over some of these things, the powers that be send military pythons to swallow them. In the last Operation Python Dance, which the army embarked upon in that region, some citizens paid with their lives. Since then, there have been occasional raids in some parts of the region in search of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Two, many federal infrastructure in the South-East are dilapidated. The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, recently debunked this allegation of neglect and claimed 69 projects were ongoing in the region. According to the minister, the South-East got N16.6 billion worth of projects from the N100 billion Sukuk Bond like other zones. Alhaji Lai concluded that “the South-East has never had it so good in the area of infrastructure. Had the previous administrations done even half of what we are doing now in that region, no one will be complaining today. It is all right to ask for more; but it is unfair to say nothing has been done.”