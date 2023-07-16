From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Coalition of Registered Political Parties (CRPP) has commended the federal government on its planned palliatives for Nigerians following the removal of subsidy from petrol.

Chairman of CRPP, Dr Samson Isibor, who gave the commendation in Benin City during its 2023 annual award ceremony for deserving individuals said “The plan by President Asiwaju Tinubu to pay N8,000 monthly to 12 million households as fuel subsidy removal palliative is commendable, it gives a human face to the harsh economic necessity of petrol subsidy withdrawal”.

The group also called on Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state to reverse his decision of reducing and rationing working days for civil servants, describing the decision as a disservice to the state and the people.

“We call upon the Edo State Governor to revert his three working days for Edo Civil servants because it serves no viable purpose instead it lowers the civil servants productivity. Mostly affected are our school children, even though their five days school period didn’t produce good results, not to mention three days, we believe it will produce mass failure. Edo State cannot claim to be more perfect than the other 35 states, Kwara state which Gov. Obaseki copied from, have reverted to the normal five days working day for their civil servants.”

The group also called on the federal and state governments to repair the damaged Ovia Bridge that has claimed the lives of so many people.

On security, Isibor said “CRPP message to Edo State Government is that the masses are suffering; cost of living is too high, many of us cannot afford three square meals again as of today, many of our roads are not motorable, the cost of transportation is beyond our reach, the Fulani herdsmen are having a field day kidnapping our travellers along Benin, Odighi, Osasinwinoba, Obadan, Ifon roads.

“The farmers cannot assess their farms in all these places, including Abumere, Agepanu, Ujogba, Benin-Lagos Road by Ogbemudia Farm, Okada Junction. Governor Obaseki should do something about it.”

Those honoured were a Consultant, Plastic Surgeon at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Dr Onimisi Osho, for his humanitarian services; a Benin-based musician, Darmee Orji, for using music to preach productivity among young people and former Commander, JTF in the Niger Delta, Major general Charles Omoregie (rtd) among others.