Security operatives have clamped down on crossdressing young men who have allegedly defrauded wealthy men in Lagos, Zamfara, Jos, and Rivers. Godwin Tsa, Abuja Iliyasu Omika looked every inch like a woman until he was unmasked by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command as a 22 -year-old man. From ‘her’ breast, shape and movement, Iliyasu, a resident of Tungan Maje, in Mpape, a suburb in the FCT, could compete for a Miss World pageant without any suspicion. He belonged to the growing number of young men (cross-dressers) who posed on the streets, clubs and brothels in like ladies in Abuja to snooker unsuspecting randy men. READ ALSO: Living next to a brothel Cross-dressers are people who wear clothing of the opposite sex and it is now considered a method of scamming as some of the men that dress like women dupe rich men that they meet at bars and hotels.

It is reported that security operatives have clamped down on some crossdressing young men who have allegedly defrauded wealthy men in Lagos, Zamfara, Jos, and Rivers presenting themselves as women. It is a growing trend that has already spread across the country. For instance, the Lagos State Police recently arrested a19-year- old Ogunleye Idris, who posed as a lady in order to get money from men. The Ogun State born Idris, was reportedly apprehended by police, in a bar in Surulere area of Lagos, where he had as usual, dressed like a man, waiting for a prey. According to reports, “by sheer stroke of luck, a man(names withheld) reportedly walked into the bar in the company of two other ladies. But he was said to have been attracted to Idris who gave him an inviting look. But Idris attitude was said to have raised the man’s suspicion, when he attempted to fondle with his breast. Out of curiosity, the man reportedly managed to touch Idris’ breast, where to his surprise, a sachet water fell off from the brazier. This caused an uproar, following which Idris was subsequently arrested.”

This practice is now becoming a common occurrence in the nation’s capital city where able young men dressed like ladies and await potential customers.

Before Omika was arrested on November 5, 2018 in Abuja, the FCT Police Command said it was on the trail of other young men after reports of such nefarious acts from the public. Spokesperson of the Command, Anjuguri Manza, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said “on November 5, 2018 at about 0500 hrs based on information, Police operatives from Mpape Division arrested one Iliyasu Omika ‘M’ 22 years of Tungan Maje at a Brothel in Mpape. “The suspect who disguised as a Lady to lure men at nightclubs for amorous relationships was arrested after his supposed client raised alarm upon discovery that he was actually a man and not a woman as he claimed.”