From Judex Okoro, Calabar

A notorious kidnap kingpin, Kufre Ekpo Etim (aka Romance), has been arrested by the Cross River State Anti-Cultism and Kidnapping Squad (ACKS), authorities have announced.

Etim had been terrorising Calabar metropolis and its environs, including Akwa Ibom state, and was declared wanted by the Cross River State Police Command in 2020 for engaging in kidnapping, robbery and other criminal activities.

He was arrested by the Anti-Cultism Squad led by SP Ogini Chukwuma behind the University of Cross River State ( UNICROSS) quarters in Calabar in the late hours of Tuesday.

Daily Sun investigations showed that the kidnap kingpin and an armed robber, who has killed scores and kidnapped dozens, including medical doctors, lecturers, especially from UNICAL, a businesswoman (Mrs Abomina) and a wife of a popular journalist, was arrested based on credible intelligence by Ogini’s Men behind UNICROSS.

It was learnt that an undercover team from ACKS got credible intelligence that Romance, who has been on Government/ Police wanted list for three years, was in the area and they immediately swung into action.

A security source, who confided in our correspondent, said he was arrested after a gunfight which left him incapacitated while other gang members escaped.

Confirming the arrest, the Cross River State Commissioner of Police, CP Sule Balarabe, said that it was a big win for the police, the government and the good people of the state.

“We are glad that the notorious kidnap kingpin who has been terrorizing Cross River and part of a neighbouring state for years, has been apprehended. He has been on the wanted list for three years and we finally picked him up,” the commissioner said.