From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The University of Calabar (UNICAL) has concluded arrangements to honour the former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, and two other distinguished personalities including Mrs Winifred Akpani and Ms Tola Johnson with the award of honorary doctorate (honoris causa) degrees to mark the 35th convocation of the institution.

Mrs Winifred Akpani is the Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Petroleum while Ms Tola Johnson is a businesswoman and an advocate of women and youth empowerment.

The Vice Chancellor, who disclosed this at the Senate Chambers of the University during a pre-convocation briefing held in Calabar on Monday, described Jonathan as a humble gentleman who places Nigeria above any other personal consideration, referring to him as a unifying factor in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

The VC said the Chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Professor Ibrahim Gambari is expected to present the 35th Convention lecture, explaining that Prof. Gambari’s lecture has as its theme “The Leadership and Followership Question in Nigeria – Imperative of Ethical Reorientation.”

Prof Obi added that as part of this year’s convocation, HH Alhaji Ado Bayero, the Emir of Kano, will be installed as the 6th Vice Chancellor of the institution just as 7,769 students will be graduating comprising 5031 undergraduates, 2153 postgraduate students, 171 diploma and 413 sandwich students.

“For the 35th convocation of our university, we are happy to announce that 11 students made first class, 899 students made second class upper, 3,396 graduated with second class lower, while 721 got third class,” she stated.

Obi further said that Friday was for the award of first degrees, diplomas, masters and postgraduate and also induction into UNICAL alumni for those found worthy in character and learning while Saturday was scheduled for the award of doctorate and honorary degrees to deserving students and awardees.

As part of the week-long convocation ceremony, several activities will take place including an interdenominational church service, research fair and exhibition.