Judex Okoro, Calabar

At the inauguration of Professor Ben Ayade’s administration, he promised to execute three signature projects, including the 260 kilometre super highway, the Bakassi deep sea port and garment factory. He said: “Let me use this opportunity to announce our signature projects: We shall undertake the construction of a dual carriage super highway from Calabar through Ikom and Ogoja to the Ranch Resort in Obudu.”

According to Ayade, the 260km super highway was planned to lead from a proposed deep sea port at Esighi in Bakassi Local Government Area, run through the Cross River National Park and end at Katsina Ala in Benue State. It was estimated to cost N700 billion or about $3.5bn.

Ayade, six months into office, invited President Muhammadu Buhari on October 20, 2015, to perform the groundbreaking ceremony of the project at Akamkpa, based on Interim EIA report by the Federal Ministry of Environment.

Dream aborted

However, over three-and-half-years after, the dream of the super highway becoming a reality seems to be a mirage as it has been marred by series of challenges ranging from finance, administrative bottlenecks and allegations of environmental degradation by the host communities. Local activists and over 15 international organizations such as the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the World Conservation Society and Birdlife International said that if the project is carried out, about 180 communities will lose their lands and homes, as the super highway will pass through their local areas.

The conservationists further argued that some of the best preserved rain forests in Nigeria are the Cross River National Park and the Ekuri community forest, adding that the forests are under serious threat, which could destroy the enormous biodiversity, including rare and endangered species. Indeed, it has been nicknamed by some analysts as ‘super highway, super trouble’.

Even the interim Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) granted the state seems to have put the government and the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) at loggerhead.

While the government claims that it has tried to implement some of the conditions, the NGOs insist the state is far from meeting the conditions, alleging that the project should not be executed because

of carbon emissions and global warming. It would be recalled that the Federal Ministry of Environment had given a 23 conditional approval to the state to meet before the commencement of construction of the super highway.

One of the conditions says the state government “shall gazette the reversal of revocation order on the acquisition of 10km on either side to the 70km span of the road corridor” and it is expected that such gazette is published.

Others include comprehensive list of the actual affected communities along the proposed road corridor, list of borrow pits with coordinates and sites identity for the proposed road project; the updated fourth version of the EIA report shall be submitted to the ministry and list of all affected communities to be provided and ensure they are consulted throughout.