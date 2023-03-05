From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Students in Cross River State under the Students Leadership Forum of Cross River State Tertiary Institutions (SLFOCRSTI) say they have resolved to queue behind the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen Bassey Otu.

The student body stated this in Calabar at a press conference held at the Ernest Etim Bassey Press Centre, State Housing In Calabar at the weekend, said the APC guber candidate is favoured by the argument of time and is also youth-friendly.

The students, who spoke through Edet Boniface, the president of the Post Graduate Students Union Government at the University of Calabar, said: “It is imperative and instructive at this point to mention that beyond the fact that Senator Bassey Otu is favoured by the argument of the time, he is also the most student and youth friendly candidate.

“He has greater antecedents compared to all other candidates. He also gave grants and scholarships to students and even employed many youths talk less of his empowerment symbol, making all to define him as the author of empowerment,” he said.

Also speaking, Tiron Bassey, the president of the Student Union Government of the University of Calabar (SUGUB) said they stand for truth, justice, equity and fairness.

“Prince Otu has stood by students both far and wide over time and the 45,000 students if UNICAL has resolved to stand by him and with God by their side they will emerge victorious.”

On his part, Akpeke Peter Adie, the President of the National Association Of Cross River State Students (NACRISS), said Prince Otu is a life member of NACRISS Worldwide, adding that the guber candidate has the support of all student leaders at various levels and this is unanimous.