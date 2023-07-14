From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on international boundary dispute between Nigeria and Cameroon has called for swift action to prevent loss of a part of Cross River Street to the central African country.

The chairman of the ad-hoc committee,

Beni Lar, who spoke at a press briefing, said the House was concerned about the potential loss of a significant part of Cross River to the Cameroon Republic.

Lar said with the previous loss of the Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon, there is urgent need to properly outline the correct border between Nigeria and the African country.

Lawmakers, from Cross River, had in a motion alerted the parliament about the threat confronting Danare and Biajua communities and about 7,000 to 10,000 hectares of land in the Boki Area of Cross River State.

Nevertheless, Lar expressed optimism with effective collaboration by stakeholders, the issues at the border area will be resolved, without the country losing any further part of Cross River to Cameroon.

“The Ad-Hoc Committee on the Nigeria-Cameroon Border Dispute is urging all relevant stakeholders, both national and international, to lend their support and facilitate the amicable resolution process. Constructive dialogue, negotiation, and cooperation are essential to reaching a fair and just solution that respects historical, cultural, and social ties while protecting the rights of Nigerian citizens.

“The committee also calls upon Nigerian citizens, civil society organizations, and stakeholders to remain calm, patient, trusting the efforts of those charged legally to protect the Fatherland, as well as be supportive throughout this critical period. Unity and collaboration are crucial to achieving a favourable outcome that preserves Nigeria’s territorial integrity and upholds the rights of its citizens.

“Once again, the Ad-Hoc Committee on the Nigeria-Cameroon Border Dispute remains committed to a peaceful and amicable resolution, guided by international law and the principles of justice, fairness and equity. It is confident that with the collective efforts of all parties involved and with a collaboration of the media, a lasting solution can be rèached, which is securing Nigeria’s land and the well-being of its citizens.”