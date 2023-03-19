From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Prof Gabriel Yomere, the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Cross River State, has lamented the shooting of an ad hoc staff, Miss Glory Effiom Essien, saying, “I feel sad about it. But we thank God the bullet did not touch the victim’s vertebral column. However, the victim is responding to treatment at the University of Calabar (UCTH).”

Miss Glory was hit by a stray bullet from gunmen while she was in a boat heading towards Bakassi for election duty.

According to a witness identified as Mrs Emem Akpan, “Ad hoc staff Glory Effiom Esien was shot by suspected militant when the speed boat which was on motion was hit by gun bullets. The bullet hit her from behind while on her way to Bakassi for election duty and she became unconscious for a while.”

Prof Yomere also commented on the incident, stating, “It is unfortunate that such an ugly incident can happen to lady that was on national assignment.”

He expressed his dismay regarding the situation and the fact that it happened to someone who was performing a duty for the nation.

Miss Glory is currently undergoing treatment at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH).