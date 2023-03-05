From Judex Okoro, Calabar

A member of the House of Representatives for Calabar Municipality/Odukpani Federal Constituency, Rt Hon Eta Mbora, has stated unequivocally that there is no going back in the project to rescue Cross River state from the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government.

Mbora maintained that he remained focused and totally committed to ensuring the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) emerged victorious in Saturday’s governorship and state house of assembly elections in the state.

Dismissing the claim that he has abandoned the party’s governorship candidate, Sen. Sandy Onor, the lawmaker said the outcome of the February 25 National Assembly election in his federal constituency will not in any way deter him from working assiduously for the success of his party, the PDP, from clinching the Governorship and State Assembly polls in his constituency.

“My focus now is how to assist the PDP to victory. I would join hands with other stakeholders of the PDP to work for the victory of the party in the coming Saturday’s polls. The need to rescue the state from mismanagement of APC should be the motivating factor for all those that truly love the state to support the candidates of the PDP,” he said.

“This is an opportunity to right the wrongs in our dear state by voting in PDP all through. It will spell doom for our dear state if we miss this golden opportunity to vote out those that have placed Cross River on the part of retrogression.

“So, what you hear outside that I have abandoned our party’s candidate after the NASS poll is a figment of the writer’s imagination and those who are afraid of the popularity and massive support for the PDP in Cross River.”