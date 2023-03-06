From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship Of Nigeria (PFN) has unanimously endorsed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for governor, Prof Sandy Onor, ahead of the poll.

The PFN urged its members to vote for the PDP candidate, Onor, in this week’s governorship election.

Dsclosing this at a press conference held in Calabar on Monday, the State chairman of PFN, Dr. Lawrence Ekwok, noted that the decision to support the PDP governorship candidate follows the outcome of its strategic committee meeting.

He further noted that the strategy committee was mandated to interview, interact and interrogate key or major governorship candidates based on specific guidelines.

Some of the guidelines include character, capacity, competence, and the policies and manifestoes of the candidates and recommend to the fellowship the candidate that they are convinced will best serve the interest of Cross River State.

According to him, the strategy committee met five times, interviewed the governorship candidates of the APC, PDP and the PRP and resolved to support the candidate of the PDP.

It added that a motion to this effect was formally moved and seconded and consequently the entire leadership and membership of the PFN endorsed the candidature of the PDP.

The PFN called on all members of the PFN in their various churches across the state to vote for the PDP governorship candidate.