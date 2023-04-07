From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state has been implored to accept his defeat in the last northern senatorial election.

Ayade lost the battle to return to the Upper Legislative chamber of the National Assembly to incumbent Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe (PDP), who polled 76,145 as against Ben Ayade (APC) who scored 56,595 as declared by Dr. Emmanuel Emangghe, the returning officer for Cross Rive north Senatorial district election held on February 25, 2023.

The socio-political group, Northern Cross River Progressives Forum, in a statement signed by the chairman, Ntufam Ogar Odey, and secretary, Comrade Peter Agaba, and made available to nnewsmen in Calabar on Friday , after an emergency meeting convened to review the outcome of the last general elections in the state, described the NASS election in the Cross River north as free, fair and most credible.

According to the Forum, “our stand has become inevitable in order to caution and restrain an individual without any direct positive impact on our developmental aspirations from continuously depleting our common patrimony in pursuit of a selfish motive he embarked upon since our former lawmaker, late Senator Rose Oko passed on in 2020”

The group, made up of prpfessionals from variius fields and stakehokders across political parties, further described the decision of Governor Ben Ayade to challenge the victory of Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe in the Senate election as “the height of insensitivity given the overwhelming support enjoyed by Jarigbe across the north which is attributable to his achievements despite a short spell in the Senate.

“We in the North decided to vote massively for Senator Jarigbe across party lines given his visible projects across our 54 political wards. Ayade as a Governor for about eight years could not achieve half of what Jarigbe did in abiut one-half- years as a Senator.

“Let the Governoer dare not provoke our people by wanting to once again feast on the state treasury to prosecute his tribunal case. Let him desist from stoking the flame of violence and disunity amongst our people using through politics.

“Our people were resolute, even in the face of thuggery, intimidation, destruction of property, and bluntly rejected huge amount voted for vote buying during the National Assembly polls.”

According ro the group, we are monitoring proceedings at the Etection Tribunal and are aware that tje Governro jas already misfired by pleading for Presidential Results which includes Forms EC8A, EC8B, EC8C and EC8D as against Senatorial Elections results which include Forms EC8A1, EC8B1, EC8C1 and EC8D1

The Forum maintained that “in law, the evidence tendered, must support the pleadings,” adding “leave Senator Jarigbe alone because he won the election, freely and fairly.”