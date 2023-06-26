From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State Police Commissioner, Mr Gyogon Augustine Grimah, has confirmed that the corpses of 3 students who drowned in Calabar have been recovered.

Three of the fourteen medical students, who in a boat cruise on Saturday, June 24, in Calabar, were drowned. Out of the three students, who lost their lives, two are from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) and one is from the University of Uyo (UniUyo).

The students had gone to Marina Beach Resort for a boat cruise when, on their way to Oron, the boat capsized along the Calabar River. Eleven of them were rescued by naval personnel and rushed to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH).

The students were in Calabar for their 2023 Nigeria Medical Association Health Week and the Medical School in Calabar is hosting this year’s health week, nicknamed, “The Paradise Experience.”

Briefing newsmen on their efforts so far, CP Grimah said: “Since the incident on Saturday at about 3:00 pm, we have not rested. We have been on rescue efforts day and night. So, I want to let you know that the 3 bodies have been recovered. It was done through the help of local divers. They did a marvellous job and they have just delivered the bodies. When their bodies were sighted our Marine Police rushed the stream to assist. We have taken them to the mortuary.

Saddened by the ugly incident, Governor Bassey Otu has ordered the indefinite suspension of cruise operations at Marina Resort just as he directed the state ministry of transport to check the safety standards and conditions of all boats operating in waterways Calabar.