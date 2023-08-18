By Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River state chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Apostle Trinity Ogar, has advocated quick-fix policies and programmes to restore sanity in governance, commending Governor Bassey Otu for inaugurating the executive council mixed with young and old.

Speaking in an interview on the state of affairs, Ogar, who is the Lead Pastor in the Goldcity Gospel Ministry International, Calabar, said constituting new cabinet members and creating new ministries are indications that Governor Otu has grasp of what the people want from the administration.

He said: “Otu has shown some signs of readiness to tackle the problems of the state headlong, but what is needed is quick-fix policies and programmes to restore sanity in the system. We urge him to hit the ground running because the expectations of the people are very high since after May 29 inauguration.

“We are quite certain that the different commissioners with different portfolios should be ready and committed to discharging their duties with high sense of responsibilities. I would advise they focus on infrastructural development especially within the metropolis by fixing the road network. Residents are expecting that multiple pot holes in Calabar and breakdown of commuting vehicles across the major street be fixed immediately.

“Besides, even before he inaugurated the executive, relative work has been going on in the area of sanitation to clear the debris. But we expect more work in that area now that there are commissioners with various portfolios to improve upon service delivery.”

On the issue of insecurity, Ogar said: “It is high time the government beefed up internal security even though we believe that God watches over the city. God would give him the wisdom to put in place tight security measures for peace and tranquillity to reign in the state. Adequate security would give investors hope to come in and invest freely in the state. But once there is low security, investors would shy away from the state. The issues of kidnapping can pose a big threat, so he has to tackle it.”

On what the church and religious bodies can offer the new administration, the PFN boss said: “The church is not to play an antagonistic role to the government. We are admonished by the Holy Book of the bible to pray for our leaders and give them relevant counselling where necessary and that is where I stand with my fellow religious leaders in the state.

“We, therefore, call on all religious leaders and other faith-based organisations to pray effectively for the success of the governor and all others in the legislature and judiciary. If these three arms of government are guided by God, our destination would not crash but would rather end in good faith.”