From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has stated that palliatives would be distributed to all the groups that have been captured by the committee.

Senator Otu, who stated this at the Management Development Institute while commencing the second phase of palliatives distribution in the state, said it is not about party but for everyone.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, Otu said the distribution is only symbolic and will get to all the groups that have been captured.

“”What we do here today is symbolic and the committee has a list of all the groups that will get the palliative.

“This distribution is not about party, but meant for everybody and everyone will get it.

“Every thing set aside for the palliative, up to the last penny of money will get to the people”, he stated.

Also speaking, the chairman of the palliative distribution committee and Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Professor Anthony Owan Enoh said the distribution is based on the principle of equity, justice and fairness.

He said his committee had published what what was recieved and the different groups identified, assuring that his committee is committed to ensuring that the palliative trickles down to the people.

He explained that the distribution is starting with the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Cross River State chapter, and for the other groups the distribution will be done subsequently.

In his reaction, the state hhairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Gregory Olayi, said the palliative should get to the needy and down to the villages like Ogaga, Bakassi and Obanliku and not those in Calabar.

He commended the committee for the steps taken so far to ensure the equitable distribution of the palliative.