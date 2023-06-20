From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The chairman of the Cross River chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr Alphonsus Eba, has disclosed Governor Bassey Otu will focus more on empowerment programmes rather than giving appointments beyond his capacity or resources available.

Eba, who made the disclosure while the media after a joint meeting of the party”s executives with the elected members of the House of Assembly as well as ward Chairmen and Secretaries held in Calabar, called on the people of the state to brace up for Governor’s empowerment programmes.

He challenged the people, especially members of the party, to take advantage of agriculture in their locality when the governor roll out his empowerment programme.

While passing a vote of confidence on the governor for the steps taken so far, he pointed out that not every member of the party would be appointed by the governor, noting that there would be a reward for those who worked for the party’s victory during the general elections.

According to him, “We are very pleased with the steps taken so far by the governor, especially appointments made and his policy direction. We also commend his policy of inclusiveness and the handling of the state House of Assembly matter that led to the successful inauguration of the legislature without any rancour.

“While more appointments will be made, we should however note that the governor cannot give appointments beyond his carrying capacity, especially in view of the dwindling state resources.

“The Governor will focus more on empowerment programmes than giving appointments beyond his capacity or resources available.

While appealing for patience from the people, Eba said that Otu has started blockage of leakages to shore up the revenue base of the state.