From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Governor of Cross River State, Sen. Bassey Otu, has stated that the administration is committed to partnerning with the management of the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar on resumption of international flights.

In a press statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche, shortly after the manager of the airport, Mr. Ayinla Gbolahan, paid a courtesy visit on the Governor in his office in Calabar, Thursday, Otu, said before now the Calabar Airport used to fly international routes, at least to nearby countries including Malabor but the reverse is the case and situation must change.

The Governor said: “We are ready and willing to work with you in anyway possible to ensure that we change the face of that airport by partnering with the relevant federal government agencies.

” I know very well that the Margaret Ekpo Airport in no distant time will not be able to accommodate the influx of people who will come into the state either for business or leisure.

“For any meaningful progress to take place in a state, it is important to get an effective and efficient air travel system in place and by the grace of God, we will achieve that.

“I have heard your requests, I promise to look into some of them that are within our capacity and purview.”

Earlier, the manager of the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Mr. Ayinla Gbolahan, congratulated the governor on his victory at the just concluded polls and pleaded for his support to reposition the airport.

The visit, he said, is to seek the state government’s support to reposition the airport, noting security, power supply as priorities amongst others.