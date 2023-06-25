From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has ordered an investigation into the death of 3 medical students who were involved in a cruise boat mishap in Calabar.

Out of the three students who lost their lives, two are from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) and one is from the University of Uyo (UniUyo).

The students are in Calabar for their 2023 Nigeria Medical Association Health Week and the Medical School in Calabar is hosting this year’s health week, nicknamed, “The Paradise Experience.”

Fourteen of the students had gone to Marina Beach Resort for a boat cruise on Saturday when on their way to Oron the boat capsized along Calabar River and eleven of them were rescued by Naval Officers and rushed to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) with three yet to be found as at the time of filing this report.

Saddened by the ugly incident, Otu decried the safety standards at the resort, vowing that anyone found guilty to have compromised on safety would be severely sanctioned.

In a press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche, Otu said: “The news of a cruise boat mishap at the Marina Resort, a tourist and relaxation destination in Calabar, is saddening and calls for concern not only as your governor but as a parent.

“To imagine that the boat was overcrowded and some of those on it were without life jackets is of even greater concern and the more reason why the state government will be investigating the incident and all those found culpable of having compromised on safety standards will face the wrath of the law.

“As a government, our administration remains committed to protecting the sanctity of life and providing an enabling environment for business, tourism and peaceable living. Therefore, any untoward action that could derail our objective will not be tolerated.

“However, I am delighted that all but for one of the rescued students were out of the hospital and was confident that the remaining one will pull through as doctors say he is stable and responding to treatment.”

The Governor commended the Nigerian Navy and villagers who responded swiftly to the hapless revellers and rescued 11 of the 14 passengers on the boat.

Consoling with the various universities and families over the tragedy, the member representing Calabar Municipality/Odukpani federal constituency, Hon. Bassey Akiba, said unfortunately that CUMSA’s health week, which promised to be a joyous celebration of knowledge sharing and camaraderie, turned tragic as a boat carrying a group of visiting students on a boat ride at the Marina Resort capsized, resulting in the loss of lives.

Akiba said the incident has left our community in deep sorrow, and the pain is felt by all, adding that the University of Calabar Medical Students Association has always been at the forefront of promoting academic excellence and fostering strong bonds among medical students across the nation.

“As we express our condolences to the families of the affected students, we stand in solidarity with the University of Calabar Medical Students Association and the entire medical community. We recognise the immeasurable loss they have suffered and offer our support during this difficult time,” he stated.