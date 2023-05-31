From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu has ordered the freezing of all accounts belonging to the state government with immediate effect.

Speaking while fielding questions from some newsmen in Calabar, Otu said: “I have asked all accounts of the state to be frozen immediately and that all transactions be stopped forthwith.

“I have been briefed by the accountant general and the head of service. I have informed them that we need to do a needs assessment in terms of employment and other things.

“I have also directed that all internally generated revenue of the state will be channelled into a single account.”

On security, the Governor said: “Today we had a meeting with all security chiefs and I reiterate that all criminals in the state should accept our amnesty program within the window that it will be opened or leave the state.

“In addition, I have set up a transition review committee which will be headed by Ntufam Fidelis Ugbo with Prof. Eyo Etim Nyong as a member and Prof. Owan Enoh as Secretary.

Expressing concerns at the fuel crisis in the state, Otu appealed to oil marketers to open their stations to Cross Riverians as there is no need to make life too difficult for the people, enjoining them “to sell fuel at an approved pump price”

Checks by Daily Sun revealed that pump price of fuel at petrol stations within the Calabar metropolis is between N500 and N750 while black marketers sell between N900 and N1, 200 just as transport fares have gone up to the rooftops.

Further checks showed that intra-city fares have been increased by motorists as travellers plying Calabar-Ugep now pay N5,000 as against N2,000, while Calabar-Ikom fare is now N7,000 against the usual N3, 000 and Calabar-Ogoja goes for N10, 000 a as against the former N5,000.