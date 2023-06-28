From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River Governor Bassey Otu and the Senator representing Cross River North, Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, have felicitated the Muslim community in the state on the occasion of the Eid el-Kabir festival.

In his message to the Muslims Ummah, Otu urged them to continue praying for the state and country and enjoined them to embrace peace and love for their host communities.

He assured them that the present administration would work hard to bring dividends of democracy for citizens irrespective of religious affiliations in the state.

The Governor appealed to the host communities to see the Muslims as their brothers and sisters in spite of their ethnic and religious beliefs, calling for peaceful co-existence and tolerance among one another

Similarly, the Senator representing Cross River North Senatorial District. Sen Jarigbe Agom congratulated Muslims across the senatorial district and gifted them six cows across the 54 wards to commemorate the celebration.

While presenting the gifts and other materials to the leaders representing each community in Cross River North, the Senator, who was represented by his constituency officer Engr Egar Mgbantul, charged them to uphold love and unity among one another in the senatorial district.