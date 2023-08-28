From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State government has commenced renovation work at Calabar International Convention Centre (CICC) and a planned remodelling of cultural center complex.

Some parts of the CICC were b burnt by some irate youths during the October 20, 2020 #EndSars nation-wide protest that turned violent in the state.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the facilities, Governor, Bassey Edet Otu says the Calabar International Convention Centre (CICC), when fully optimised will be a huge revenue sub-head to the government as an event destination.

Otu said the Calabar International Convention Centre is one of the critical assets that Cross River is proud of, hence the need to bring the facility back to life.

The Governor, who was surprised at the level of damage done to the facility, said revamping all the public facilities was more cost effective than building new ones.

“What I have seen here is a situation where this facility was badly damaged and it will take the state much funds to fix, but we are determined to get this place back and even better.

“From what I am told, this place was ranked about the 3rd in Africa in terms of quality, ambience , but what I have seen here is rather sad. However, I assure the people of Cross River state that we will get it working again” he added.

Otu who expressed confidence that the ongoing renovation works at the CICC will be ready before the commencement of the Calabar International Investment Summit within the week.

At the cultural center complex , the governor assured that the historical center will be remodelled to fit into a modern-day facility that will make the center a beehive of activities in the South-South geo-political zone of the country.