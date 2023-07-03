From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Gov Bassey Otu of Cross River has began probe of former Governor Ben Ayade ‘s concessioned industries and landed properties within and outside the state.

On assumption of office, Otu on June 15 set up a Fact Finding Committee on Cross River State Government Owned Consessioned Industries And Other Landed Properties with a mandate “to look into all transactions relating to concession industries, their valuation, review the adequacy and appropriateness of the legal process fair value of assets, competency of concessionaires and determine the adequacy and protection of the state interest.

“To look into all land related transactions, acquisitions and applications in the public interest for developed and undeveloped lands as well as look into the transactions relating to government buildings located in the state and outside the state.”

Barley two weeks after it was inaugurated, the Committee had swung into action, calling on the members of the public to submit memorandum as regards the terms of reference between July 10 and 14.

In a press statement dated July 1 and signed by the Secretary, Mr Anthony Effiom, the committee also invited the concession companies to a public sitting.

Some of the concessioned industries include British Canadian University, Ogoja Rice Mill, Garment Factory, Ogoja Rice Mill, Obudu German Hospital, Ikom Chocolate factory, Transcorp Hotel, and Calachika.

The landed properties are the Water Boardand, ministry of works Llnd Calabar, Hope Waddell land, St. Stephen Primary School Obudu land, ministry of agriculture Obudu land, Nitel land Obudu, Okambi-Abonkib-Ikwom-Ikwu-Igwo lands in Obudu, and land opposite U J. Esuene Stadium acquired for Indigo Hotel.

The buildings include Cross River House in Abuja and Cross River Government House in State Housing, Calabar.