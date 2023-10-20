From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Ahead of the Court of Appeal judgment, a concerned group of Cross River North politicians has raised the alarm over alleged moves by the immediate past Governor, Senator Ben Ayade to influence the decision of the court in the appeal challenging the victory of Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe.

The Cross River State National Assembly Election Petition Petition Tribunal had in its judgment affirmed the election of Senator Jarigbe as the Senator representing Cross River North Senatorial district.

Not satisfied with the judgment, the former Governor, Ben Ayade has appealed to the Court of Appeal seeking the setting aside of the tribunal’s judgment.

Now ahead of the Court of Appeal, the group said it has intercepted credible intelligence over a fresh move by Ayade to influence the decision in his favour.

The group under the aegis of Cross River Democracy Watch (CRDW) expressed concern over the sudden romance between Senator Ayade and the APC National Chairman, Alhaji Umar Ganduje.

In a statement made available to journalists today, 19th October, 2023, in Abuja, CRDW warned that any attempt to subvert the mandate of the good people of Cross River North which was freely given to Senator Jarigbe in the February 25, 2023, National Assembly Election will be resisted.

“We have noted the curious political philandering between the National Chairman of APC and Senator Ayade who was roundedly rejected at the poll by our people in the last election and we make bold to say that such a move would not save the ex Governor from also losing at the Court of Appeal. He failed us as Governor, how can he expect us to send him to the Senate to represent us? When we have a super achiever like Senator Jarigbe?” the group stated.

The group said their sources informed them that the ex Governor is now chasing the APC hierarchy around in a desperate bid to influence the outcome of the Court of Appeal judgment. “This is definitely going to be another failed attempt”, the statement read.

“Ayade now flies in private jets with the National Chairman of the APC and begs bigwigs of the party who care to listen, to his infantile crocodile tears, to help him upturn the judgment of the Cross River State National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal.”

“We have evidence of his recent trip to Abuja with the APC National Chairman during which the ex-Governor lamented his loss at the tribunal,” the group stated.

The group urged the ex-Governor to accept his defeat both at the February 25, 2023, Senatorial Election and at the Tribunal.

CRDW in the said statement signed by its National Coordinator, Mr Godswill Udoak, however, expressed solid confidence in the judiciary to shun the evil machinations of the ex-Governor and his ilk.