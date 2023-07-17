From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Nigeria Medical Association Cross River chapter has declared indefinite strike across the state over the abduction of one of their colleagues, Prof. (Mrs) Ekanem Philip Ephraim.

On Thursday, July 13, 2023, gun men numbering about four stormed the metropolis the clinic of Professor (Mrs) Ekanem Philip Ephraim, a doctor of neurology in the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) and whisked her away.

Eye witness said the abductors drove in a Toyota vehicle and headed straight to Ehpraim consulting facility pretending to have a patient inside the car and they demanded to see the professor urgently and when she came out to attend to them they whisked her way in their car.

Piqued by the development, the NMA summoned an emergency congress and resolved to down tools until their colleague is released unconditionally.

In a communiqué signed by the chairman and secretary of NMA, Cross River state chapter, Drs. Felix Archibong and Amaku Etim Asuquo respectively, the association resolved “to embark on a total and indefinite withdrawal of medical services effective immediately in solidarity with our member still in the hands of her abductors.”

According to the association, “the withdrawal of medical services will involve all hospitals in Cross River state including federal , state, private, mission and cottage hospitals and called on the state government to activate all necessary instruments to its disposal to ensure the timely and unconditional release of our member in the hands of abductors.”

The NMA appealed to all relevant security agencies to ensure a timely release of their abducted colleague.