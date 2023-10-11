From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State National Association of Seadogs (NAS) has taken the campaign against domestic violence to markets, calling on all the society to embrace our socio-cultural values.

The Association went round major streets of Calabar through Mary Slessor, Calabar Road and Goldie Street and ended up at Etim Edem market carrying banner with inscription awareness campaign against domestic violence and its effects on the immediate environment in Calabar South.

Speaking at popular Etim Edem Market during the campaign, the lead spokesperson, Mr. Bright Osas, they decided to sensitisation wives, husbands and young people on the need to shun violence at homes, at markets and offices

Osas said violence of any form is inimical to societal growth and endangers our homes, calling on stakeholders to join hands and restore peaceful co-existence among families.

He said: “Domestic violence these days involve both husbands and wives. There is need to proper education and shun such act.

“They two-husband and wive-should try to control one another in the event of any misunderstanding at home. They should tow the part of the law rather than taking to anger and subsequently resorting to battery

“At this time it has become expedient for us leave as one and eschew violence because we are not animals. No is the auspicious time to seek other ways of resolving disagreement than resorting to violence acts capable of brwking homes and sowing seed of discord.”

Decrying the rising cases of violence in our society, Mr Francis Egette, said: “Domestic violence is actually a problem and we are fighting to ensure an egalitarian home where wife and husband are protected rather than turning it to a punching arena.

“We have emotional and name-calling violence. But for us we advocate a violent-free home as we also mark international day for girl child.

“Bear in mind that the girl child needs protection and as important as the boy child. That is why we went out to market in Calabar South and to Akpabuyo to campaign against some of these society ills.”

Commending the Association, Chief Emmanuel Duru, a provision dealer at Etim Edem Market, said the sensitisation campaign is a very good development because there is so much violence at our home these days, blaming men for engaging in excessive drinking that could lead to domestic violence.

In her reaction, sales representative of Nestle Food at the Etim Edem, Ms Juliana Offiong Efa, called on wives and husbands to put an end to domestic violence in our marital homes.