Sen Bassey Otu, the Governor-elect of Cross River State, has emphasised that the recent election victory is not a winner-takes-all situation, but a victory for all lovers of democracy.

The Governor-elect made the remark during his acceptance speech in Calabar, where he highlighted the need to bridge the gap created by political interests and cultural differences.

Otu acknowledged that the election outcome demonstrated the strength of the ties that bind Cross Riverians together, which he believes is stronger than the artificial divisions created by selfish interests.

“This mandate is the people’s mandate. It is a reaffirmation that as a people, we have a keen sense of justice,” he said.

He also extended a hand of fellowship to his fellow candidates from other political parties, stressing that the victory is for all and not just for one party or interest group.

“I urge you all to join hands with me, let us build a new Cross River State. This state belongs to only one party and that is the people of Cross River State,” he added.

In his commitment to run a compassionate administration, Otu pledged to be a listening leader and to give all shades of ideas a fair hearing and chance at success. He promised to be fair to all and to insist on the minimum standards of decency in the government’s interface with the people.

“My government will have no place for ethnic champions who interpret life from the narrow prism of their tribal worldviews. We shall run an equitable, firm and compassionate government. Our policies and programmes shall touch the people where it matters the most. I reckon that it is the only way to justify your faith in me,” Otu said.

Otu commended Governor Ben Ayade for his commitment to justice and equity, describing him as a man of deep convictions and passionate moral force. He promised to work tirelessly to justify the confidence reposed in him by the people of Cross River State.