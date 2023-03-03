From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has hailed the military over the peaceful conduct of Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

Speaking at a press conference held in Calabar on Friday, the state chairman of IPAC, Comrade Anthony Bissong Attah, said all security agencies lived above board, thereby contributing to peaceful outcome of th elections, especially in the northern senatorial district hitherto seen as fash point.

Attah said before the elections, there were ominous signs that there would be violence, blood shed and all sorts electoral malpractices across the state, but surprisingly the military lived up to expectations as they conducted themselves in very a professional and responsible manner beyond our imaginations.

According to him, their presence went a long way to reducing tension and giving electorate confidenc and security to go all out and cast their votes for their preferred candidates.

H said: “We commend the military for the massive presence which helped in maintaining absolute peace, making it possible for voters to come out and perform their civic responsibilities.

“We call on them to please deploy more military personnel to central and south to consolidate on the successes recorded in the last election. Their presence in the north went a long way in producing free, fair and more credible election,” he added.

On the outcome of the elections, he said IPAC is fully aware of series of complaints emaneting from those who lost and the electorate who were denied their franchise due to either electoral maneuvering or non-functionlity of BVAS.

But he added that IPAC has raised their observations and would channel it to INEC for neccessary action and possibly rectify for future elections, admitting that the presidential and NASS elections were somewat an improvement on 2019.

“We commend INEC for early commencement of voting and transmission of results in most of th polling units across the sate.

“But we frown at the use of some appointees of Governor Ben Aade as hoc staff. So, w call on INEC to review their ad hoc list and remove those people to give room for more credible election.”

On Peter Obi’ showings at the Presidential poll, he said: “We are very proud of the doggesness of the Obi-dients and turn out and clinching victory in Cross River. We are glad and call on him not to relent in fighting for the interest of the common man.”

Attah congratulated some candidates including Sen. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe (north) Asuquo Ekpenyong (senator-elect south), Victor Abang ( Ikom/Boki), Alex Egbona (Abi/Yakurr), Peter Akpanke (Obudu/Bekwarra/Obnliku) Godwin Offiono ( Ogoja/Yala), Joseph Bassey Calabar (Calabar south/Akpavuyo/Bakasai) Bassey Akiba (Odukpani/ Calabar Municipality) and Emil Inyang ( Akampka/Biase).

He, however, frowned at the declaration of Hon. Mike Etaba, incumbent member representing Obubra/Etung federal constituency and Hon Eteng Williams for central senatorial district, saying their emergency is fraught with alleged electoral malpractices.