Lauds CAN for their fervent prayers

From Chinwe Obioha, Abuja

Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly Rt Hon Elvert Ayambem has reiterated his commitment to serve God and also promote the will of the people in a bid to change the facelift of the State.

Ayambem stated this on Sunday during a church service today, where he appreciated the Christians Association Of Nigeria (CAN) for their fervent prayers towards his victory at the last election.

He added that CAN was most instrumental to his emergence as Speaker Of The Cross River State House Of Assembly, through their prayers and spiritual supplications to the God of Heaven.

The Speaker acknowledged their love, support, and unwavering belief in him, which he said had been his pillars of strength.

Known for his devotion to Christian activities and also being a committed worker in the House of God, the soft-spoken speaker expressed his appreciation to the people of Cross River State for their support, constructive feedback, and resilience and emphasised the importance of working together with residents to achieve remarkable milestones in the state

Recounting his early ordeals, Ayambem stated that he was a nobody at first before God packaged him and turned his life around where he is now the third citizen of Cross River State.

He vowed to put the interest of the people first ahead of other engagements in order to build a cordial relationship with the people of the state.