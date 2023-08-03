From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The former Finance Minister and Obong of Calabar-elect, HRH Etubom Anthony Ani, has promised to intervene and see to the completion of the Calabar-Ikoneto road.

The road project, which was initiated by the administration of General Sani Abacha administration, was aimed at easing access into some hard to reach areas of Odukpani local government area.

However, the project has been abandoned since 1998 by successive administrations, thereby causing untold hardship to residents of the benefiting communities.

However, speaking in his palace during a solidarity visit by the Ufok Ekpo Edem Effiom Okoho, the Obong-Elect said: “Since I am called the “Iberedem Adiabo”, (hope of Adiabo) I will not mind what has happened but see to its completion.

“The Adiabo road from Calabar to Ikoneto, since I left office in 1998 that road has not been done. I love the people very well. So, I would not mind what has happened and will see to the completion of that road.

“I am dedicated to bringing an attitudinal change to the Efik Kingdom and within the next five years things will change positively in the Efik Kingdom.”

On the Obongship tussle, Ani maintained that he did not sue the Obong of Calabar but sought for redress on the process that lead to the emergence of the deposed Obong.

“I sued the Etubom Traditional Council as represented by Etubom Esien Ekpenyong Efiok and Etubom Micah Archibong as well as the Western Calabar Traditional Council represented by Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu and Otu Efa Otu.

“I posited that Western Calabar choose me and I was the only person who was screened at that time.

“I did not know how Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu entered the screening after I had been screened and they subsequently sent his name to the Etubom Traditional Council who proclaimed him Obong.

“I did not accept it and said the process was wrong and there was no Obong of Calabar at that time and I also stated that he is not fit to be the Obong of Calabar.

“The court said we should go back to a clean slate and choose an Obong of Calabar and it should be based on fairness, natural justice and equity”, he said.

Earlier, the head of the Ekpo Edem Effiom Okoho House, Etubom Edem Ironbar, said they came to celebrate with the Obong-Elect.