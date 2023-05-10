From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River Commissioner for Agriculture Mr Oliver Orok has said that the state has no business being poor, given its huge mineral resources.

Orok who stated this while fielding questions from newsmen on Wednesday in Calabar, said the state needs not rely on federal allocation if the huge mineral deposits are harnessed.

Oliver, who commended Governor Ben Ayade for his developmental strides in the last eight years, said these minerals could be found in almost the entire 18 local government areas of the state.

He said this was because there is no council area in the state without its potential of contributing to the development of the area and that of the state by extension.

The Commissioner pointed out that the in-coming administration of Sen. Bassey Otu, has a lot to look forward to in boosting the revenue base of Cross River, adding “Otu will certainly do well to change the fortune of Cross River, he had all that it takes to achieve that.

“Cross River is blessed and has the potential to be self-sustaining when the huge mineral resources deposit is fully harnessed for the greater benefit of the people. All these abound in south, central and northern senatorial districts.

“Agriculture is also another area where we have huge potential ranging from rice, groundnut, cocoa, rubber to oil palm. The state has no business being a poor state.

“So, Sen. Otu must also work assiduously to shore up revenue and also blocked all leakages.”

Oliver also pointed out what Cross River would benefit from the development of the Bakassi Deep Sea Port, stating that the development of the Port would radically transform the economic well-being of the people through massive job creation as well as shore up the revenue base of the state.

The commissioner enjoined the people to give maximum cooperation and support to the incoming administration to take the state to the next level.