From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State Governor Prince Bassey Otu has intensified the battle against deforestation as it has impounded 32 trucks carrying illegal wood at border communities.

The governor, who restated the administration’s commitment to fighting illegal logging and other harmful environmental activities in the state, decried the devastation of the rich biodiversity by criminal logging of the forest reserves in Cross River.

Otu, who spoke during an on-the-spot inspection of 32 trucks with illegal timber at the border community with Ebonyi State, warned all illegal loggers to use the window of opportunity offered by the government to regularise their operations in the state.

Represented by the Chief of Staff, Hon. Emmanuel Ironbar, at the scene of the seized trucks at Ejiraga in Yala local government, he said impounding of 32 trucks is a demonstration of his government’s determination to match words with action.

“I commend the Anti-deforestation Committee for their prompt action. I enjoin forest-bearing communities to assist the government by providing vital information to assigned agencies and desisting from assisting illegal loggers and wildlife poachers and smugglers.

“I have directed all owners of seized trucks with illegally sawn timber/logs to report to the office of the Permanent Secretary, Cross River State Forestry Commission, within 7 days.

“Failure to adhere to this directive will lead to final confiscation and auction of the impounded trucks and timbers,” the governor stated.