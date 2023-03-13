From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Former Dean of Students Affairs, University of Calabar (UNICAL) Prof Felix Akpan has been reportedly murdered at his residence in Calabar, the Cross River state capital.

Akpan, a Professor of Political Science, was found dead with multiple stabs at his 181, Duke Town close, State Housing Estate, behind Mega Hilton Hotel Calabar.

A source at the deceased’s compound said Akpan could have been murdered by some people who are close to him, adding that he had a male guest on Saturday but the quest was said to have left at the wee hours of Sunday to Akamkpa.

The source said the quest is a suspect because at about 5:00 am, before he left, they heard a loud scream from his apartment and after a few minutes there was silence.

The source, which pleaded anonymity, said: “I live in the same compound with Prof Akpan and he had a male visitor on Saturday. At about 5:00 am on Sunday, I heard a loud scream the same day the visitor left the apartment.

“So when I heard it, I quickly alerted people in the neighbourhood about the noise. As God would have it, the visitor came back to the victim’s compound and he was apprehended by neighbours and taken to Prof’s apartment where we saw him in a pool of blood with multiple stabs,” the source narrated.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo, said: ” We have made an arrest and further investigation into the matter was on.

“We have a suspect in custody, who claims to be a friend to the victim (Professor Akpan). He said he doesn’t know what happened to him or who stabbed him to death.

“Our crack team of detectives have already swung into action, we will soon get to the root of the matter by unravelling who the killer is.”