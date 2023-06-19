From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Sen. Prince Bassey Otu, has donated N10m to victims of fire outbreak at Bogobiri community in Calabar metropolis.

At the weekend, fire gutted a section of Bogobiri, a Muslim-dominated settlement in Calabar metropolis.

The inferno engulfed about 10 shops around the palm oil and pepper trading axis of Bogobiri.

Sympathising with the victims, Otu in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Emmanuel Ogbeche, in Calabar, assured that his administration will erect ultra-modern palm oil market in the affected area, which is predominately a Hausa/Fulani settlement area as well as a centre of trade.

The statement read in part: “As a government, we are indeed very sad with what has happened here given the level of losses recorded.

“For people who have never been here before, they will not know the extent of this carnage. This is very serious considering that this is the centre of trade for the Hausa community in the capital,” he said.

Otu, who was accompanied by his deputy, Rt Hon Peter Odey, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Elvert Ayambem, as well as state lawmakers and other principal officers, assured that his government will continue to support the victims.

“For today, we will immediately make available the sum of N10million and then we will quickly help in erecting these stores back.

“For those who have lost almost all they have here, I will say so long as there is life, there is hope and God, the Almighty Allah will provide again.

“This must not discourage you in anyway, things will happen, but your resilience determines it all. We will do the very best that we can, to bring back life to normal here.

“The new government is trying to put structures in place, and in not too distant time, I believe that we will start functioning at the optimum level that is expected,” the governor stated.

Earlier, Head of the Hausa/Fulani Community, Alhaji Garba Lawal, expressed happiness that the governor was at the scene to see things for himself and feel the devastating effects on the traders and occupants of the area.

Lawal, who informed that the incident occurred when the entire community was engaged in congregational prayers at the Mosque, said the cause of the fire still remains unknown and applauded the fire fighters for their intervention.