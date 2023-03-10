From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The gale of defection has continued to gather momentum as the Coalition of Oppsition Political Parties (COPPS) Cross River state chapter has formerly adopted and endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Sen. Sandy Onor, ahead of the poll.

The Coalition made up of not fewer than 10 political parties, said they decided to callapse their structures in support of Onor’s candidacy after their extra-ordinary meeting held yesyerday to review state of affairs.

A few days back, Sen. Sandy Onor had also secured the endorsement of notable religious and social-clutural and political groups including the Ejagham Stakeholders Forum, (ESHF), Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), and the Obi-Dients Movement.

In a statement by the chairman of the COPPs, Mr Ntami Esege,

on behalf of ten of them, it said that the decision to team up with the PDP candidate is to support the man with the right credentials to led the state to an enviable height.

He noted that the decision to support the PDP candidate was arrived at after a careful assessment of all the candidates with focus on competence, capacity and character

He pointed out that Onor’s antecedent placed him above every other candidates for the job of leading the state for the next four years.

“Conscious of what the State has gone through in the last eight years, we unanimously resolved to support a man with the right credentials to lead the Stale to an enviable height,” he stated.

The political parties include ADC, ZLP, AA, APGA, APP, APM, NRM, ADP, BP and Accord.