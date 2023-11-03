From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State workers have rejected outrightly the government proposed contributory pension scheme untill proper consultations are done with its leadership.

In a communique issued in Calabar on Tuesday and signed by the chairmen of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiation Council (JNC), Comrades Greg Olayi, Ogbodum and Akan Raymond Afu respectively, “the workers unanimously rejected the proposed contributory pension scheme pending proper discussions with relevant organs.

“We relied on the provisions of section 5(2) of the labour Act. Cap L1, laws of the federation of Nigeria 2004 believing that the CRSG would seek full consent of the CRS workers before implementing the scheme.”

The workers condemned the visits of the NLC National President, Joe Ajero, visit to Cross River state and rejected the proposed contributory pension scheme pending proper discussions with leadership, saying ‘it was not at the instance of the workers that constitute affiliates of the labour unions and dissociated members from any forms of comradely and solidarity.”

They advised the state government to, as a matter of urgency, attend to pressing problems facing workers, ranging from payment of outstanding gratuities to the N35,000 wage award approved by FG to cushion effects of fuel subsidy removal.

However, the sensitisation meeting schedule for Tuesday at Transcorp Hotels Calabar between workers and the state government could not hold as workers turned the venue into a rally ground with the chants of “no-pencom-no-pencom” renting the air.

Our correspondent, who monitored the meeting, observed that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Prof. Anthony Owan-Enoh, who led the government delegation, and Ajero could not enter the conference hall as workers became very furious and unyielding in their solidarity songs against the new pension scheme.

Fearing confrontations, the government delegation quickly left the venue and the meeting ended abruptly, fuelling speculation of another round of labour unrest on the state.

Some labour leaders, who don’t want their names in print, said they are ready for a showdown if state government tries to smuggle the scheme through the back door.

According to them, the move to migrate them to contributory pension is “evil” and workers would resist it to the end and would not be tolerated in the state.