From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Senator representing Cross River North senatorial district, Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe, has stated that his immediate constituency had nothing tangible to show they had a son in former Governor Ben Ayade’s eight years administration.

Jarigbe, in a statement titled: “Politics of Primitive Acquisition” and made available to newsmen in Calabar on Friday through the media unit, said the only thing the zone inherited from Ayade is seed of disunity sown by the former Governor, adding that it was because of poor performance the people revolted against Ayade on the ballot on Saturday, February 25 general elections.

Jarigbe stated that his short spell as senator in the 9th Assembly provided the impetus for the people to realise what they had lacked in both the State and at the federal levels.

He explained that the petition of the former Governor Ayade against his election is only a distraction in a bid to make life better for the people of Cross River north senatorial district.

The statement read in part: “A man spent four years in the Senate and eight years as Governor without meaningful achievements and want to be rewarded with a senatorial seat or a ministerial position.

“It is a common knowledge that Ayade was rejected by our people. His rejection affected even the House of Assembly Elections, where his party only clinched one seat out of the six available seats in Cross River North.

“The PDP won four seats and LP won one. Is this not enough evidence to show that he was rejected?.

“He went to national television to tell lies against the police and military, because they refused to bully the electorate and allegedly rig the elections for him,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Senator has raised the alarm over alleged plan by the former Governor to bribe his way through at the tribunal.

“I have it on good authority that there is a failed attempt at conscripting INEC to give evidence against me. We trust INEC on this and they will never act arbitrarily.

“The problem with people like the former Governor is that he believes it is possible to get everything in this World with money.

“But he must understand that when money is made at the expense of service delivery to the common man, it haunts you for a life time. That is the baggage our former governor is carrying.

“The clandestine attempts at compromising Justice and the mandate of our people will not succeed. The People of Cross River north are suffering indirectly, because of the distractions from Ayade.

“Resources that should go to our people are being spent to secure the mandate given to me freely by the people,” he stated.