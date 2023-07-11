From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Coalition of Concerned APC Members in Cross River State, has turned their back against former Governor Ben Ayade and appealed to President Bola Tinubu to appoint the former State Vice Chairman (Central), of the party, Cletus Obun, as minister.

The group said the call became expedient given the sterling qualities and loyalty of Obun to the party since its formation.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja a former Action Congress Youth Leader, Cross River State, Mfam Mbia Asu; former Leader, Boki Legislative Council, Amos Otu and 31 others, noted that Obun, over the years, turned down mouth-watery offers from the oppositions because of APC.

Asu recalled how Obun facilitated the defections of Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, Senator John Owan Enoh, Victor Abang, Alex Egbona, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, Amb. Soni Abang, Godwin Jedy Agba amongst others.

He observed that Obun is from the only political bloc in Cross River that has not produced a governor, deputy governor or minister since the inception of the Fourth Republic, which is the old Ikom.

He said: “Even after the formation of the APC, he remained the mobilising force and lambent icon regularly placing oppositions strategic interventions in the media and other platforms.

“The nurturing of Parties like AC and ACN leading to the formation of the APC which is today the beautiful bride and refuge for politicians whose ambition is not a pursuit of the ideology that the Party and its President represent but to displace the benevolent sowers-in-tears.

“If this happens, we may be trading loyalty for superficial support. It will be grossly pathetic if this fate is allowed to befall Hon. Obun who has been derisive! called a “victim’ for his political victories.

“Hon. Cletus Obun aside being a household name in Cross River State, is a great political strategist, a perfect team player and a progressive to the core. His loyalty to the APC is exceptional.

“Despite the fact that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governed Cross River State from 1999-2021, Hon. Cletus Oban did not abandon the AC/ACN because of his loyalty to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tiabu, then National Leader of the AC/ACN together with his mandate and ideology of Progressive politics.

“Obun has on many occasions rejected tempting offers to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), unlike some traditional Nigeria politicians who always want to be in the Party in Government in order to service their greed,” he said.

He continued, “We are making a passionate appeal that Hon. Cletus Obun who has served the Party selflessly at state and federal levels loyally and hails from Boki LGA that has produced only one term senator, should be rewarded for his sacrifice, commitment and consistency to the APC as confidence booster to Legacy members, encouragement to the youths who believe in him and protection of other Party members.”