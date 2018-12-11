Cristiano Ronaldo may only just have started his Juventus career, but it looks like his son could soon be following in his footsteps.

The Portuguese posted a photo of his child, Cristiano Jr, with a trophy he won with the caption ‘Parabens’ meaning ‘Congratulations’.

Having moved to Italy when his dad made a £90million move to Juventus from Real Madrid, the youngster has wasted no time in impressing for the club’s while playing Under-9s team.

In September, the eight-year-old marked his debut with four goals in victory over Lucento and now appears to have bagged a trophy as the accolades grow.

His dad has enjoyed a similar start to life with the senior team, scoring 11 goals in his first 19 games as the Old Lady continue their 100 per cent start to Serie A.

Cristiano Sr has already praised his son’s competitive spirit, claiming they share that trait.

He also backed the youngster to one day continue his father’s footballing legacy.

He said: “Cristiano Junior is very competitive. He is like me when I was a kid.

“He doesn’t like to lose. He will become like me, I’m 100 per cent sure.”