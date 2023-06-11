From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The New Nigeria People’s Party(NNPP) in Imo State is presently enmeshed in crisis as its leadership at the weekend passed a vote of no confidence to remove the State chairman, Charles Duruimo.

Addressing newsmen after its State council meeting attended by the zonal chairmen and other stakeholders of the party ,the acting chairman,Paul Abala explained that Duruimo was sacked for “anti party activities and total disregard for due process.

Abala said that Duruimo during the last supplementary election in the State for National and assembly candidates allegedly diverted all the tags belonging to NNPP to another party thereby scuttling the chances of the party from winning.

He also disclosed that the party has rejected its governorship candidate,Uche Odunzeh produced under the administration of Duruimo and announced that a new name has been forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for replacement.

Abala said” Duruimo took our tags and gave it to the opposition party,that was what they used during the election, this is an anti party and we have passed a vote of no confidence on him,we have also directed that he should submit every property in his possession to the party”.