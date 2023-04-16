From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Crisis has hit the human right community in Delta State following the purported sale of Hilux van donated by the state government.

The vehicle was donated to the Civil Society Organizations (CSO) after to the October 2020 #EndSARS protest to facilitate efforts by the group to curb incidents of police brutality.

A source within the human right community said the vehicle was sold by their representative without authorisation.

Another source claimed that the vehicle was not sold outrightly but hired out to generate income but without the consent of members of the group.

According to a source, the vehicle was hired out for the personal aggrandizement of certain representatives of CSO in the state.

The source said the vehicle was hired to an oil company in Warri at a daily cost of N15K,000.00.

The daily amount is said to be remitted into a bank account.

Already, operatives of Zone 5 of the Nigerian Police Force, are said to have launched investigation into the matter following a petition by an interested rights activist in the state.

According to an aggrieved member of the human right community who pleaded not to be named in print, it was an offence to sell or hire out a public property for self aggrandizement.

“This could involve charges of fraud, theft, embezzlement, conspiracy, or corruption, depending on the specific circumstances of the crime.

“It is important for law enforcement agencies to investigate this matter thoroughly and prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law, in order to ensure the protection of public property and the prevention of corruption and abuse of power,” the source said.