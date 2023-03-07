The Niger State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Haliru Jikantoro, has been suspended by his ward for allegedly engaging in anti-party activities.

He was suspended by his ward in Agwara local government area of the state.

The notice of suspension was contained in a March 2, 2023 letter jointly signed by the Chairman of Kashini Ward, Amadu Yagode, Ward Secretary, Yagode, Secretary, Nuru-deen Abdullahi and 19 other exco members of the party.

In the letter sent to the state, local government and national chapters of the party, Jikantoro was accused of engaging in anti- party activities before and during the general election in a way that undermined the success of the party at the just concluded polls.

According to Yagode, Jikantoro’s suspension became necessary as a result of his flagrant violation of the party’s constitution.

Haliru was accused of using party funds to mobilise and canvass votes for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and sabotaging efforts by APC to grow its support base ahead of the elections.

The state APC chairman had written to members of the party in the state to dissociate the party from a mega rally organised by lawmaker representing Niger North Senatorial District, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, to galvanise support for APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The letter read: “We, the Executive of the Kashini Ward of the All Progressive Congress (APC) under Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State hereby suspend Hon. Haliru Zakari Jikantoro from Kashini.

“This suspension became expedient as a result of the flagrant violation and disregards of the All Progressive Congress Constitution by Hon. Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, the State Party Chairman of the APC, couple with some acts committed by Haliru calculated to undermine the success of our party during the just concluded 2023 Presidential and National Assembly election conducted on the 25th February, 2023.

“It is on record that Hon. Haliru Zakari Jikantoro has been indulging in anti-party activities by canvassing votes for the People Democratic Party for the presidential and National Assembly elections. Little wonder that when the general election was approaching, Haliru never consulted nor called any stakeholders meeting, of the Ward Executive or the Local Government Executive to know the level of preparedness for the forthcoming elections. On the contrary, Haliru used the funds to finance campaigns of the PDP and mobilize votes for the PDP at Agwara Local Government…

However, the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Labaran SarkinKaji, in a letter entitled: “Niger APC dissociates itself over the suspension of the state chairman Haliru Zakari Jikantoro” described it as callous, heartless and efforts in futility.

SarkinKaji said based on the party’s constitution, article 21 Sub- Section 1 and 2, the suspension cannot stand because for members in such high position, such as the state chairman to be suspended, the action must be channeled through the local government, zonal and state after due consideration.

“The ward executives lack the power to suspend the state chairman,” he insisted.