From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A serious crisis is brewing between Ifon, a community in Orolu Local Government, and Erin-Osun in Irepodun Local Government of Osun State, as a motorcyclist simply identified as Taye was allegedly shot dead.

Shortly after the purported shooting of Taye who hailed from Amoloju’s compound, Erin-Osun, another motorcyclist also claimed to have escaped with gun injury at a boundary in Ifon.

A source simply identified as Baba Kekere of Erin-Osun, told Daily Sun that he received a call from Eesa of Ifon who told him that a man was taking a lady to Oba to buy fish and some people stopped him along the way and asked him where he was coming from, he replied that he is from Erin-Osun and they shot his leg.

“Eesa said he would like us to come over and check him out. We got into the car hoping to still meet the victim there but unfortunately, they said he had been taken to two different hospitals they rejected him and told them to take him to Osogbo.

“It was on their way to Osogbo that he died due to loss of blood. We don’t know the identity of the perpetrators yet but the victim’s name is Taye from Amoloju compound, Erin-Osun,” the source said.

He, however, said the matter has been reported to the police who promised to investigate.

Another victim who was speaking on a hospital bed said, I’m from Alaasan compound, Ifon. I was on my way to Oba, they. Stopped me at a junction in the outskirts of Ifon and asked from which town I was. I told them I’m from Ifon. They called others already in the bush to come out. One of them from the bush shot me. They were about six or seven in number. They used a black mask. I left my motorcycle and ran away with the gun wound,” he added.

When contacted, the police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, said the matter had been reported but she could not confirm the killing.

The two communities, Ifon and Erin-Osun, are very close to Ilobu where a parcel of land caused communal crises several times.