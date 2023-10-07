From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Crisis is brewing in Aniocha South Local Government Area chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State as some youths have passed a vote of no confidence on the executive chairman of the council, Mr. Jude Chukwuwike Ugbah.

The youths, who claimed to be on a mission to politically liberate the local government, urged Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the state leadership of the PDP not to allow the incumbent chairman have another term at the council.

They claimed that the council chairman has performed poorly in the last three years, adding that it will be unfair and unjust to have him retain the seat as he hails from the same Ubulu clan as the current Commissioner for Technical Education, Mrs. Joan Onyemeachi.

Addressing journalists in Asaba, the group added that there was the need to uphold the principles of equity, justice and fairness by having Nsukwa clan produce the council chairman since the third clan that makes up the council, Ogwashi, has already produced the incumbent member of the House of Assembly representing Aniocha South, Isaac Anwuzia.

One of the youths, Kester Obodo, told journalists that Mr. Ugbah does not merit another constitutional term as the council chairman.

“He does not merit a second term because in Nsukwa clan, we have four wards, and there is no project he has done in Nsukwa clan.

“The only thing he did was that he went to Egbudu-Akah to renovate a health centre, then he came to Ejeme-Unor to paint a market that was built by a committee in Lagos.

“He came to Nsukwa and painted one of the buildings at the market. The total cost of the projects is not up to N2 million. I think he does not merit coming back for second term,” Obodo said.

On his part, Isioma Okpor said Nsukwa clan had suffered political marginalisation despite their immense contributions to the electoral victories of the PDP since 1999.

Okpor appealed to Governor Oborevwori not to jettison power rotation which he is a product of by ensuring that the chairmanship seat of Aniocha South in next year’s council election is zoned to Nsukwa clan to address the age long injustice and marginalisation.

Also speaking, Andrew Okolo expressed in the ability of the governor to correct the glaring injustice in Aniocha South political configuration.

Okolo said the group had petitioned the governor and other layers of PDP leadership over the matter, lamenting however that their petition has not seen the light of the day.

“Everyone of them agreed to bring Jude Chukwuwike as chairman. And as chairman of the council, there are expectations, which have not be met, and the party leadership knows this.

“We have not reached to so many of them but some of them are aware because we had already sent a petition to the governor which we copied to the PDP chairman in the council, state chairman and senatorial chairman, the SSG.

“We have not heard anything and you know this is all about politics, the petition may also be facing some road block. As such we may not hear from them in that sort of scenario, so we have to come to the press to make sure that the governor hears our complaint.

“If they are covering up the petition to ensure that the governor does not see it, the press will blow it open. This struggle is not only for Nsukwa clan, it is for the political liberation of the entire council,” he said.