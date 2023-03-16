By Steve Agbota

The Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) resolved the crisis that has rocked the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) in the last five years.

The CRFFN chairman, Abubarkar Tsanni, who midwife the peace process also inaugurated eight member Board of Trustees (BoT), at the association Annual General Meeting (AGM), in Lagos.

The member of the board are: Alhaji Taiwo Mustapha; Dayo Azeez; Sir. Ernest Elochukwu; Chief Dennis Okafor; Prince Ozo Chukwura.

Others are, Alhaji Shamsideen Awopeju, Kingsley Offor and Eniola Igbaruola.

However, a former member of the BoT, Prince Taiye Oyeniyi, had earlier stepped down from the board and was appointed a patron of the association in appreciation of the selfless act.

Speaking, the Chairman, CRFFN, Alhaji Abubakar Tsanni, noted that event had reduced the tension among members in the association even as he urged the members of the association present at the AGM to relay the decisions taken to those absent as those present took responsibility for them.

He also urged members to understand that it was important for everybody to register with the CRFFN as that would guarantee them operating in the industry.

He pointed out that a tribunal had been set up which would soon start working and the aim was to ensure that only registered freight forwarders would operate in the country.

“That is why we said that only registered freight forwarders should attend the meeting and whatever decision taken is binding on everyone. The essence of the meeting is to have an understanding in the association and whatever that was not concluded today will in due course be concluded,” he said.

Meanwhile, the acting National President, ANLCA, Dr. Kayode Farinto, pointed out to members that the industry and members had suffered for the past five years and so the need to make peace.

“What we are having today is a political solution. I allowed you all to vent your anger because you have the legitimate right but we need to move on for peace to reign. We have witnessed collosal losses and I am happy that we are coming back together,” he said.

Farinto urged members to key into CRFFN and be registered adding that by the end of this year, if they were not certified and were practicing, they could go to jail.

“We have collapsed two structures, the old and new Board and the next AGM we will have soon, we must confine the role of our Board to what is stated in the Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA). This crisis has exposed ANLCA and made people to know that the role of the Board is meant to be advisory. But we had a situation where the Board was taking executive function,” he said.

In his response, a Board member and former factional BoT Chairman, Alhaji Taiwo Mustapha who went down memory lane as to the genesis of the crisis, noted that he had been expecting a situation where both sides of the divides would clap, hug and laugh together as was the case in the past adding that he was happy to see his dream realized in the course of the meeting.

“We were able to calm the nerves of our members before coming for this meeting and we beg that whoever we offended, in the spirit of forgiveness should forgive us,” he said.

Also speaking, another member of the BoT, Prince Ozo Chukwura urged all members to calm down as whatever they want for the association they would get but they needed to move the association forward.