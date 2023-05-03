By Merit Ibe

Crepaway Nigeria restaurant which serves exotic international cuisine from a diverse menu, has relaunched with a fusion of fine dining and entertainment event tagged ‘Crepaway’.

The event, held in Lagos, was attended by indivuals from all sectors of the economy. It was designed to create an avenue for celebrities, business leaders, entrepreneurs, guests, friends and family seeking a fun escape, to experience a fine mix of entertainment and exotic food with the finest ingredients in an elegant ambience with exceptional service delivery.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Crepaway Nigeria, Nashaira Belisa, said the company stands out from other restaurants because its offerings entail personalised experiences for each diner with its exceptional service delivery. “What we offer at Crepaway Nigeria is a personalised experience where diners get to interact with the head chef, host as well as waiter/waitresses during their visit.” The CEO further added that its fusion of music, comedy and its exotic food adds to the delight of guests and visitors.

MC Shakara flagged off his Comedy Club at the Crepaway all-star weekend event, where he performed with other comedians like Akpororo, KennyBlaq, Gordons, Acapella, Klint da Drunk and others. Other celebrities who attended the event are E-Money, BBNaija housemate Saga and others.

Crepaway Nigeria operates from a cosy getaway spot in the business district of Lagos, where it offers a unique personalized experience for all demography. It has a kids corner where birthday parties are hosted with lots of educational and extra-curricular activities to create memorable experiences for kids.

as well as a Sky Garden Lounge, its exquisite rooftop lounge offering Hookah, cocktails, mocktails, bottle service etc. From appetizers to entrees, desserts, and drinks, Crepaway has something to satisfy everyone’s taste buds. Whether you’re in the mood for a hearty meal or a light snack, its menu has got you covered.