By Christy Anyanwu

Stakeholders in the creative industry met at the International Designers and Design Conference (IDDC) held at Oriental Hotel, Lagos to brain storm on the way forward in their industry.

Birthed in 2011, IDDC has focused on its primary objective to inspire and empower emerging designers to further enlighten them with networking, marketing strategy, branding and ways to get finance to grow their businesses.

President of Phronesis Fashion World and founder of IDDC, Jude Attah, said that the conference was designed to help emerging entrepreneurs and design experts rediscover more opportunities in new marketplaces, making it easier to access funds to grow their startups.

Speaking at the event, Collins Abinoro, an award winning artist charged designers to adhere to specialty as regards what they could do better with their hands as artists.

“To succeed in Nigeria, you need to find your niche and build your creative skills within that niche. Don’t get distracted by others,” Abinoro said.